Origin Enterprises sees revenue grow in "strong" quarterly performance

The group reported quarterly revenues of €880.6m to the end of 30 April, up 47.3% from the same period last year
Origin Enterprises sees revenue grow in "strong" quarterly performance

Origin Enterprises provides specialist agronomy advice, crop inputs and digital agricultural solutions to farmers, growers, landscapers and amenity professionals

Fri, 10 Jun, 2022 - 08:22
Emma Taggart

Origin Enterprises, an international Agri-Services group, announced a "strong" quarterly performance following a third-quarter trading update.

The group reported quarterly revenues of €880.6m to the end of 30 April, up 47.3% from the same period last year.

Group's revenue for the year to date stood at €1,757.7m, an increase of 50.2% from the same time last year.

Origin Enterprises provides specialist agronomy advice, crop inputs and digital agricultural solutions to farmers, growers, landscapers and amenity professionals. The group noted that high crop prices enable the continued support of strong on-farm sentiment, with crop establishment and weather conditions reported as generally favouring farmers.

The group also stated that strong volume performance across their seed and crop protection portfolios was offset by a decline in fertiliser demand as a result of the significant increases in the cost of raw materials.

The company's €40m share buyback programme is currently 96% complete.

Origin Enterprises stated that as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, activity levels in the country have reduced sharply since the start of the war with the limited sale of last year’s crop significantly impacting on-farm liquidity. 

"The Group continues to closely monitor the situation on the ground and support the limited localised operations in areas away from conflict, overseen by the local team."

The company said their primary focus remains ensuring the safety and wellbeing of their colleagues in the country and the continued de-risking of the balance sheet in Ukraine. 

The company said the strong trading conditions they have experienced to date have continued into the forth quarter across all three segments.

"The Group has continued to successfully navigate price volatility and supply chain disruptions across its markets, primarily resulting from the war in Ukraine and ongoing global energy, commodity and general inflationary pressures." 

"The Group now expects to deliver increased growth in earnings year-on-year, with full year adjusted fully diluted earnings per share, excluding any impact of the on-going share buyback programme, in the range of 64 to 68 cent for FY22."

In a separate report, Origin Enterprises also announced that chairperson Rose Hynes will be succeeded by Gary Britton at the 2022 AGM.

Read More

Two million contactless payments made each day

More in this section

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
FILE PHOTO Elusive property developer Liam Carroll has passed away aged 70. One of Ireland’s leading property developers during NAMA to wind down work by 2025
Paul Mescal firm records €100,000 profits Paul Mescal firm records €100,000 profits
<p>SIPTU represents over 1,000 workers at the manufacturing plant which produces contact lenses and other pharmaceutical products</p>

SIPTU members at Bausch and Lomb plant in Waterford to strike over pay

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices