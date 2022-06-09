Over 2m contactless payments made per day at start of 2022

The number of people using cheques as a payment method has hit an all time low while mobile banking continues to soar, according to the latest figures from the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI).
The BPFI's Payments Monitor for the first quarter of 2022 showed a 54% year on year increase in the volume of contactless payments, an average of 2.5 million contactless payments per day.
The value of contactless payments also rose by 59% to €41.6 million per day, the second-highest daily spending figure since the method started being recorded.
Digital banking payments were up by over 13.2% year on year, while cheque payments hit a new low of 4.5 million for the quarter.
“As consumers continued to reduce their reliance on cash and cheques, online and mobile banking (digital banking) payment volumes grew by 13.2% year on year to 34.3 million payments in Q1 2022," said Gillian Byrne, Head of Payments at BPFI.
"Though direct debit volumes increased by 4.4% year on year to 35.5 million. Cheque payments meanwhile hit a new quarterly low at only 4.5 million, which was about half the volume seen in Q1 2018.”