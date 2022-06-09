Over 2m contactless payments made per day at start of 2022

The Banking & Payments Federation Ireland's Payments Monitor for the first quarter of 2022 showed that cheque payments were at an all-time low earlier this year
The monitor showed a 54% year on year increase in the volume of contactless payment methods,

Thu, 09 Jun, 2022
Martha Brennan

The number of people using cheques as a payment method has hit an all time low while mobile banking continues to soar, according to the latest figures from the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI).

The BPFI's Payments Monitor for the first quarter of 2022 showed a 54% year on year increase in the volume of contactless payments, an average of 2.5 million contactless payments per day.

The value of contactless payments also rose by 59% to €41.6 million per day, the second-highest daily spending figure since the method started being recorded.

Digital banking payments were up by over 13.2% year on year, while cheque payments hit a new low of 4.5 million for the quarter.

“As consumers continued to reduce their reliance on cash and cheques, online and mobile banking (digital banking) payment volumes grew by 13.2% year on year to 34.3 million payments in Q1 2022," said Gillian Byrne, Head of Payments at BPFI.

"This was the second-highest level recorded since BPFI began collecting this data in 2016, after Q4 2021. In fact, digital banking now looks set to overtake direct debits during 2022.

"Though direct debit volumes increased by 4.4% year on year to 35.5 million. Cheque payments meanwhile hit a new quarterly low at only 4.5 million, which was about half the volume seen in Q1 2018.” 

