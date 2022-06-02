Microsoft pares outlook after warning about hit from strong dollar           

Microsoft pares outlook after warning about hit from strong dollar           

Microsoft's EMEA Operations Centre, Dublin.  The company sees a $460m impact on fourth-quarter revenue from currency fluctuations.

Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 16:34
Molly Schuetz

Microsoft pared its outlook for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue, citing the impact from a surging dollar, sending the shares tumbling.

The company sees a $460m impact on fourth-quarter revenue from currency fluctuations, knocking revenue to $51.9bn (€48.3bn) to $52.7bn. The shares declined by over 2%.

Microsoft issued the new guidance in a securities filing, “to help investors understand the impact of unfavourable foreign exchange rate movement in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 since the forward-looking guidance provided on April 26”.

The software giant got about half of the $168bn in revenue generated in fiscal 2021 from abroad. The speed of US interest rate increases relative to other developed economies and the war in Ukraine have fed a surge in demand for the dollar, which has increased more than 7% since the start of the year. 

The dollar’s appreciation is an aid to US policy makers as they try to rein in surging inflation. 

Microsoft’s revised outlook “will be a recurring theme across many large software companies, as most generate over one-third of their sales outside the US”, said Anurag Rana, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

In its most recent earnings report, issued in April, Microsoft reported quarterly sales and earnings that topped analysts’ projections, fueled by robust growth in cloud-services demand.

Read More

Regeneron buys cancer drug from Sanofi for €1bn              

More in this section

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Diamond Jubilee preparations Long weekend to provide some respite for battered  British pubs 
Regeneron buys cancer drug from Sanofi for €1bn               Regeneron buys cancer drug from Sanofi for €1bn              
Microsoft#UkraineOrganisation: Microsoft
Twitter-Shareholder Meeting

Elon Musk tells employees to return to office or ‘pretend to work’ elsewhere

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices