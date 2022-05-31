Cork flight training school seeking new Mavericks

The Cork-headquartered Atlantic Flight Training Academy (AFTA) is rowing in behind the hype surrounding the new Tom Cruise sequel to Top Gun hoping it will secure them new recruits for their pilot training programme.
AFTA has commissioned a new commercial filmed at Cork Airport that it is showing ahead of film screenings of the box office hit at cinemas around Ireland.
'Discover the Maverick in you’ was produced by AV3 media and features Captain Gerry Humphreys, a former RAF Harrier Jump jet fighter pilot, and AFTA’s Chief flight instructor for aerobatic training and advanced upset prevention recovery training.
Founded and run by Mark Casey, AFTA has trained 2,300 graduates since 1995 for leading airlines including Ryanair, Aer Lingus, Turkish Airlines, Emirates, Qatar Airways and Cathay Pacific.
AFTA has been training cadets for the Kazahkstan airline Air Astana since 2011 and recently completed cadet classes for Turkish Airlines and Pegasus Airlines.
It has also partnered with Ryanair to train and recruit cadets for a ‘Mentored Pilot Programme’ that allows aspiring pilots to be trained using Ryanair standard operating procedures. The programme gives the cadets a conditional job offer with Ryanair on successful completion of training.
The company currently employs more than 55 instructors and staff at two bases in Cork and Waterford and operates a fleet of training aircraft and flight simulators.
Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel to fighter jet classic from the 1980s. The film has topped the box office since its release setting a record opening for the Memorial Day weekend in the US.