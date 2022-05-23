New Cork Chamber president:  Housing top concern for growth

Ronan Murray takes over the role from Paula Cogan
New president of Cork Chamber Ronan Murray says the availability of housing is the top concern among members of the chamber. Picture: Darragh Kane

Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 21:30
Alan Healy

An adequate provision of housing close to Cork's city centre is essential to allow for compact growth, Cork Chamber's new president has said.

Ronan Murray said the availability of housing in the city and the wider region was the top concern among members of the chamber. 

"We are faced with a twin challenge of building housing supply to meet demand and retrofitting existing stock to meet climate action targets by 2030," he said.

Cork Chamber reiterates its call for viable and adequate provision of housing close to the city centre to allow for compact growth. A progressive environment that facilitates the viability of apartment living is also required.

Mr Murray was speaking on Monday at the Imperial Hotel, where he was elected to the position at the chamber's 203rd AGM.

Taking over the position from Paula Cogan, who held the role for the past three years, Mr Ronan said Cork continues to be a source of significant investment as small, medium, and large indigenous companies seek to grow and expand. 

"That, coupled with continued FDI investment sends a very positive message on the future success of the city and beyond," he said.

Cork has a 'unique opportunity' to build on recent successes by harnessing the ingredients to encourage companies to invest in this region.
"Cork has a unique opportunity to build on recent successes by harnessing the right ingredients that will continue to encourage companies to strategically invest and grow in this region. In short, to become the investment city of choice on this island," said Mr Murray.

He said Cork has a real opportunity to build its reputation as a sustainable and accessible city region, further attracting inward investment. 

Citing the €600m National Transport Authority investment in Bus Connects Cork and in the commuter rail network, he said: “All of this progress is critical to achieving the 15-minute city concept and prioritising access to Cork city centre, maximising benefits for retail, leisure, and employment.”

However, he cautioned that infrastructural changes and policy alone will not be sufficient to support a shift to sustainability. 

Commenting on the space for leadership in climate action at all levels of society, he said considerable co-operation and co-ordination will be required to ensure the region delivers on its ambition to be a climate-neutral and smart city by 2030.

Family Notices