Apple supplier Foxconn sees challenges ahead in China lockdowns and inflation

The company xpects overall revenue to be flat for the current quarter and for the full year.
Apple supplier Foxconn sees challenges ahead in China lockdowns and inflation

Smartphones and consumer electronics make up slightly more than half of Foxconn's total revenue. File Picture.

Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 16:08
Yimou Lee and Sarah Wu

Apple supplier Foxconn has warned that current-quarter revenue for its electronics business, including smartphones, could slip as growth slowed amid rising inflation, cooling demand, and escalating supply-chain issues partly due to lockdowns in China.

Like other global manufacturers, the Taiwanese firm — the world's largest contract electronics maker — has grappled with a severe shortage of chips, which has hurt smartphone production, including for its major client Apple.

While the company reiterated that Covid-19 controls in China only had a limited impact on its production as it kept workers on-site in a "closed loop" system, demand for its products in the country has suffered as people remain shut in. 

The slowdown has recently been exacerbated with a downturn in major markets due to high inflation and the war in Ukraine.

The predictions reinforce the urgency for Foxconn to reduce its reliance on smartphones and consumer electronics, which make up slightly more than half of its total revenue, and diversify into areas such as electric vehicle manufacturing, which it sees as a $34bn (€32.5bn) business by 2025.

"There are many uncertainties in the market at the moment," Foxconn chairman Liu Young-way told a post-earnings call, citing the pandemic, geopolitical risks, and inflation among them for the year.

They are presenting quite some challenges to demand and supply," the chairman said. 

The slight decline estimated in consumer electronics revenue for the second quarter was due to a higher base last year and before new product launches later this year, he said.

Mr Liu said inflation is hitting demand for lower-end consumer electronics, but the impact on the company so far has been limited as most of its products are higher-end. 

"We are closely watching when inflation will impact mid- and high-end products," he said.

New vehicles

The company, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, expects overall revenue to be flat for the current quarter and for the full year. 

It did not provide a numerical outlook, but projected strong growth for its other businesses such as components, computing products, and cloud and networking products.

In the first quarter ended in March, Foxconn's revenue rose 4%. Net profit grew 5% to $985.5m and was largely in line with average analyst estimates. 

In autos, Foxconn said it will develop new vehicles with struggling US electric vehicle  maker Lordstown Motors. Earlier this week, the Taiwan company said it completed a deal to buy a Lordstown factory in Ohio for $230m. 

The two companies will also form a joint venture to make vehicles, with Lordstown owning a 45% stake and Foxconn owning the rest. 

Reuters 

Read More

Apple to expand operations in Cork with new product test centre

More in this section

Waystone to create 100 jobs in Tipperary Waystone to create 100 jobs in Tipperary
Work from Tesco: Desks planned for excess supermarket space Work from Tesco: Desks planned for excess supermarket space
Limerick firm AMCS to acquire German company Quentic Limerick firm AMCS to acquire German company Quentic
AppleManufacturing#InflationOrganisation: FoxconnOrganisation: Apple
<p> Wayflyer Co-Founder Aidan Corbett: 'As we scale we need really strong external finance partners.'</p>

Wayflyer to fund rapid growth with €288m JP Morgan debt line

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices