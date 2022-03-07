Cork to US direct shipping route receives ambassador award

Dual events were held on both sides off the Atlantic to mark a prestigious award for the Port of Cork for its work developing the new container shipping route between Cork and Pennsylvania.

The 2022 Ambassador’s Award was awarded to the port company by the Irish American Business Chamber & Network on Friday for playing a pivotal role to strengthen the economic and educational ties between the US and Ireland.

For the first time in its history, it has been awarded to three entities — the Port of Cork, Independent Container Line (ICL), and Penn Terminals — for their collaboration to launch and maintain the route.

The route commenced in May 2020 and is the only direct route from Ireland connecting to the US and serves Pennsylvania and North Carolina. Last year, approximately 20,000 containers of cargo were carried across the Atlantic with Irish exports such as medicine, lab tech, agri supplies, steel, nutrients, and infant formula. The weekly sailing has proven so successful that it is now serviced with bigger ships to cater for the demand.

Conor Mowlds, chief commercial officer of Port of Cork Company accepted the award from Dan Mulhall, Irish Ambassador to the US in Philadelphia. He said that prior to this new service, the last time liners regularly travelled between Cork and America was to enable migration.

"We are very proud to receive this award in recognition of the positive impact our Cork to the US sailing has had to enable enhanced export trade opportunities for Irish companies, large and small, with America," he said.

We hope that the opening of our new Cork Container Terminal in the coming months, following an €86m investment, will allow for further expansion of services and increased cargo volumes to the US.

Lisa Maloney, president of the Irish American Business Chamber & Network said: “The Port of Cork Company and its fellow partners were the clear front runners for this award which is symbolic of the long and historically significant relationship that exists between the US and Ireland, a relationship that precedes the American Revolution.

"I congratulate the Port of Cork and its fellow nominees ICL and Penn Terminals for the immense contribution their collaboration has made to strengthen the trade links between America and Ireland.”

Paula Cogan, President, Cork Chamber said: “In the context of Brexit and the ever-changing challenges to international trade, supply chain stability and movement of goods, the Port of Cork has excelled in building strong new trade links with the US. This timely recognition is an appropriate milestone as this relationship continues to build.”