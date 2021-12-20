Massive car transporter is first commercial vessel in Port of Cork's new container facility

The Morning Laura, with a capacity to transport 8,000 vehicles, docked in the port for approximately 12 hours to discharge 682 vehicles
The Morning Laura at the new deep water quay at the Port of Cork in Ringskiddy, with a cargo of cars. 

Mon, 20 Dec, 2021 - 03:00
Alan Healy

The Port of Cork welcomed one of the world’s largest-ever car carriers to its port yesterday, the first commercial vessel to arrive at the port’s new container facility in Ringaskiddy.

The Morning Laura, with a capacity to transport 8,000 vehicles, docked in the port for approximately eight hours to discharge 682 vehicles. 

It began its journey in Korea before it stopped in Morocco, Italy, Spain, and Britain, before Cork.

The Port of Cork said that due to congestion, and the associated costs at other ports, it was feared the vessel would have to discharge the vehicles destined for dealerships in Ireland in Rotterdam port, which would have incurred further cost in having to ship them.

However, it said it partnered with shipping company EUKOR, to ensure the supply chain and distribution of new cars for sale in the New Year was not impacted.

The 682 vehicles, of which nearly 40% are electric, were shipped by manufacturers such as Hyundai, Kia, and Ssangyong.

The Morning Laura was the first ship to have docked at the port’s new deep-water berth in Ringaskiddy. 

The facility will see the transfer of container shipping services from Tivoli that will, in turn, free up land closer to Cork city for redevelopment.

“We were very pleased to be in a position to accommodate their vessel and to play our part in maintaining the supply chain, particularly at this pivotal time of year for car sales, dealerships and indeed new car customers across Ireland,” Conor Mowlds, chief commercial officer, Port of Cork, said.

“This is further proof of the Port of Cork’s ease of access as a trade route to Europe and beyond and we look forward to maintaining and building on this new relationship with EUKOR into the future.” 

#transportPlace: Port of Cork
