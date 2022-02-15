Telus to add 300 jobs across Cork, Dublin and Mayo

Customer support firm Telus has announced 300 new jobs to be filled over the coming year at its sites across Ireland.

The jobs will span a range of areas including tech and customer support, shared services, cloud infrastructure, analytics, AI and data annotation.

Formerly VoxPro founded by Cork entrepreneurs Dan and Linda Kiely, the company was acquired by Canadian firm Telus between 2016 and 2019, in a deal believed to be around €150m.

The recruitment drive will coincide with upgrades to the company's three facilities in Cork, Dublin and Mayo

Marking the announcement the Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: "Telus International Ireland is already a significant employer on both a national and regional scale and I’m delighted to see this further expansion."

"In my own city of Cork, I have seen the contribution of Telus International Ireland to the economy and the local community first-hand, and I’m excited to see how this growth will create new opportunities for talent and investment across Cork, Dublin and Mayo.”

“Our Irish operation continues to grow as we enhance our offering as a digital customer solutions partner to global disruptive brands and expand into new areas of AI and data annotation," Vice President of Operations and General Manager for Ireland and France, Roger Clancy said.

The expansion follows the creation of 30 new roles at Telus in Ballina, Mayo last year. IDA Ireland’s Department Manager for Regional Development & Enterprise, Ray O'Connor said the company's expansion demonstrates Ireland’s potential to deliver in an increasingly digital world.