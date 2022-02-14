Limerick electrical engineering firm is acquired by UK company

H&MV serves clients in the data centre, renewables and utility sectors from a number of Irish and global locations
Limerick electrical engineering firm is acquired by UK company

Each of the three sectors are currently undergoing significant growth. PIcture: iStock

Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 08:54
Alan Healy

UK firm Exponent has acquired a majority stake in Limerick company H&MV Engineering, specialists in high voltage electrical engineering. 

H&MV serves clients in the data centre, renewables and utility sectors from its locations in Ireland, the UK, and across the Nordics, the Netherlands, Germany and South Africa. They design, install and maintain high-voltage substations and grid connections. 

Each of the three sectors are currently undergoing significant growth. Since 2019, H&MV has more than doubled its headcount, opened offices across Europe and launched a design hub in India. 

Headquartered in London, Exponent is acquiring the stake from private shareholders and management. Under the terms of the acquisition, H&MV's CEO PJ Flanagan and COO John Stokes will remain significant shareholders, re-investing alongside Exponent and the rest of the management team. Non-management shareholders will exit.

"In Exponent, we have found an ideal partner going forward that is aligned with our culture and believes in our capabilities and continued growth. We look forward to working with them as we begin an exciting new phase in our journey and to continued expansion and further job creation," PJ Flanagan said.

Tim Easingwood, Partner at Exponent said: "We are really excited to be investing into H&MV alongside PJ and John and the rest of the management team. They have built a fantastic business that delivers an excellent service to its blue-chip customers that operate in large and growing end markets."

More in this section

Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Record whiskey sales for Irish Distillers Record whiskey sales for Irish Distillers
Coca-Cola BodyArmor From Coke to Hellmann's, consumer goods giants warn inflation may dent profits
Munster Business
<p>Gaeltec Managing Director Joao Felizardo, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and SIRO CEO John Keaney. Gaeltec is to create 150 new jobs as a result of securing significant contracts in the utilities sector. Picture: Julien Behal/PA Wire</p>

Utility contracting firm Gaeltec to create 150 new jobs

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices