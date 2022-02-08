BP swings to highest annual profit in eight years

BP swings to highest annual profit in eight years

Oil giant BP has posted its highest annual profit in eight years amid mounting pressure on the sector as the cost-of-living crisis deepens (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Tue, 08 Feb, 2022 - 08:23
Holly Williams, PA Deputy City Editor

Oil giant BP has posted its highest annual profit in eight years amid mounting pressure on the sector as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.

The group revealed it swung to a mammoth 12.8 billion US dollar underlying replacement cost profit – its preferred measure – for 2021 from losses of 5.7 billion US dollars the previous year.

It notched up 4.07 billion US dollars of profits in the final three months alone, which was better than expected and up from just 115 million US dollars a year earlier.

BP also announced more cash returns for shareholders, with another 1.5 billion US dollars of share buybacks before its first-quarter 2022 results and a dividend payout of 5.46 cents a share for the fourth quarter.

The group recovered from a torrid 2020, when the pandemic sent it slumping 18.1 billion US dollars into the red on a statutory basis – its biggest ever annual loss.

Oil and gas prices have since rebounded as economies worldwide reopened following the early stages of the pandemic.

But the results also intensify pressure on oil firms as they reap mammoth profit hauls while households and businesses are struggling due to soaring inflation.

Triple inflation shock as fuel and groceries surge in price — and home loans are set to follow suit

