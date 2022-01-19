Limerick's AMCA continues expansion with acquisition of Australian billing firm

Fifith acquisition by the Castletroy firm since 2018
Jimmy Martin CEO of Limerick firm AMCS. It helps companies to reduce their operating costs, increase asset utilisation and optimise margins.

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 09:55
Alan Healy

Limerick waste management software firm AMCS has acquired an Australian billing company for an undisclosed amount.

Founded 16 years ago and based in Melbourne, Utilibill started serving telecommunications clients, before expanding into the energy market eight years ago. It has close to 100 employees including support centres in the Philippines and offices in the US serving more than 200 telecommunications, water, and energy utilities.

AMCS is headquartered in Castletroy, Co Limerick with offices in North America, Europe and Australia. It employs over 700 people in 11 countries including 169 in Limerick.

It helps more than 3,000 customers in 22 countries to reduce their operating costs, increase asset utilisation and optimise margins. Since 2018, AMCS has expanded by acquiring three substantial companies in Canada, the Netherlands and a company based in Munich, Germany. In November it acquired US fleet management firm Dossier based in Philadelphia

“The seed of AMCS was an innovative recycling billing solution that incentivised significant consumer behavioural change to ensure better environmental outcomes," AMCS CEO Jimmy Martin said.

"With our AMCS Platform we help these customers to sustainably manage a variety of resources such as recyclables (e.g., metal, fibre, plastics), energy (bioenergy, transport fuel, waste to energy etc.) and residual waste. Utilibill has the potential to replicate this in global water and energy usage."

“We are excited about today’s announcement and look forward to the incredible opportunities being presented to us as part of the wider AMCS Group,” said Igor Green, Co-Founder and CEO at Utilibill. “AMCS already has a strong presence in Australia and New Zealand with a base of over a hundred environmental services companies including Veolia, Suez, Remondis and Waste Management New Zealand. Utilibill customers will benefit from the global AMCS organisation and strong local presence in Australia and North America.”

