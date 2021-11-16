Irish proptech firm Lintil raises €250,000 to fund UK expansion

Irish property-focused technology firm Lintil has raised €250,000 to help bankroll its expansion into the UK.

The Dublin-based company - which has raised the money through Enterprise Ireland - hopes to launch in the UK during the first quarter of next year.

Lintil only launched in July, but has already cultivated partnerships with the likes of Daft.ie and FBD.

It claims to have already assisted more than 5,000 users in Ireland since its launch this year.

The company offers a full online assistance service for housebuyers – enabling them to book the best value house-hunting services from mortgage brokers and solicitors to insurance companies and property surveyors.

It expects the entire home-buying transaction process to change dramatically over the course of the next few years, as so-called "millennials" and "Gen Z’s" adjust their buyer behaviour and start to infiltrate the market.

"Our concept is based around the entire digitisation of the property-purchasing process, making it easier for homebuyers to secure and purchase the property of their dreams,” said chief executive Emmet Creighton.

“This funding marks a significant milestone for Lintil, as we continue our journey to make the home-buying process easier for all," he said.