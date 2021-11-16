Irish proptech firm Lintil raises €250,000 to fund UK expansion

The company enables housebuyers to book the best value mortgage brokers, solicitors, insurance companies and property surveyors
Irish proptech firm Lintil raises €250,000 to fund UK expansion

Lintil expects the entire home-buying transaction process to change dramatically over the course of the next few years, as so-called "millennials" and "Gen Z’s" adjust their buyer behaviour and start to infiltrate the market.

Tue, 16 Nov, 2021 - 12:38
Geoff Percival

Irish property-focused technology firm Lintil has raised €250,000 to help bankroll its expansion into the UK.

The Dublin-based company - which has raised the money through Enterprise Ireland - hopes to launch in the UK during the first quarter of next year. 

Lintil only launched in July, but has already cultivated partnerships with the likes of Daft.ie and FBD.

It claims to have already assisted more than 5,000 users in Ireland since its launch this year.

The company offers a full online assistance service for housebuyers – enabling them to book the best value house-hunting services from mortgage brokers and solicitors to insurance companies and property surveyors.

It expects the entire home-buying transaction process to change dramatically over the course of the next few years, as so-called "millennials" and "Gen Z’s" adjust their buyer behaviour and start to infiltrate the market.

"Our concept is based around the entire digitisation of the property-purchasing process, making it easier for homebuyers to secure and purchase the property of their dreams,” said chief executive Emmet Creighton.

“This funding marks a significant milestone for Lintil, as we continue our journey to make the home-buying process easier for all," he said.

Read More

Rory Hearne: Why is the State selling public land to private developers for a fraction of its value?

More in this section

Businessman pursues plan to open Garretstown beach coffee dock Businessman pursues plan to open Garretstown beach coffee dock
Cineworld financials Cinemagoers returning in larger numbers than pre-pandemic
Eir telecommunications outlet Eir accused of overcharging 71,000 customers by €4.7m
#HousingtechnologyPlace: DublinOrganisation: Lintil
Irish proptech firm Lintil raises €250,000 to fund UK expansion

Hovione to expand its Cork plant adding 100 jobs

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices