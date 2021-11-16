Hovione to expand its Cork plant adding 100 jobs

Hovione announced that it is expanding its Cork site in Loughbeg and will create up to 100 jobs over a three-year period.
The expansion in Ireland is part of a global expansion strategy representing an investment of €148m in increasing its capacity at its sites in Ireland, the USA and Portugal.
Hovione helps other pharmaceutical customers bring new and off-patent drugs to market. The Cork site facilitates the production of highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPI).
Dr Paul Downing, General Manager at Hovione in Cork said the site in Ringaskiddy is one of the strategic growth engines of the company.
"With its unique location in a pharmaceutical hub, our Loughbeg site plays a significant and strategic role within the global network. Hovione in Cork has expanded rapidly over the past number of years. Since it was established in 2009, it has more than quadrupled in terms of team members."
Hovione currently employs over 200 people and the latest expansion will lead to a further 100 jobs.