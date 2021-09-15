Zara and H&M illustrate uneven recovery for high street retailers

Zara and H&M illustrate uneven recovery for high street retailers

Latest quarterly financial figures from fashion retail giants H&M and Zara-owner Inditex show a huge gap in the rate of recovery being felt on the high street.

Wed, 15 Sep, 2021 - 15:26

High street retailers are showing uneven levels of recovery from the Covid crisis, with Zara owner Inditex rebounding to pre-pandemic sales levels, but H&M still suffering.

Zara owner Inditex rebounded with an €850m second-quarter profit as sales topped pre-pandemic levels, outshining Swedish rival H&M.

The world's biggest fashion retailer's sales bounced back and slightly surpassed the level seen before the pandemic as most stores reopened and people rushed to renew their wardrobe after store closures imposed to curb the spread of the virus.

The Spanish company's second-quarter net profit was higher than the €214m booked in the same period in 2020 and 4% higher than the profit in 2019.

Swedish rival H&M, the world's second-biggest fashion retailer, said sales grew less than expected from a year ago in the three months through August, and remained lodged below pre-pandemic levels.

Although fashion retailers are recovering from the impact of the pandemic, the recent spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus means some restrictions have been reintroduced, while many industries face supply problems due to a shipping container shortage and other bottlenecks.

Summer spend

Inditex said sales accelerated in the May-July period to €6.99bn, 7% higher than in the same period in 2019, as shoppers started buying clothes again for summer social events to enjoy their new freedoms made possible by vaccination campaigns.

Analysts said consumers have shifted their spending recently to focus on fashion workwear as big cities slowly return to normality and most lockdowns are lifted, a trend which is benefiting large fashion retailers such as the Inditex brands.

During the pandemic, Inditex strengthened its digital retail platform and shut its smaller outlets worldwide in favour of expanding flagship stores able to function as mini distribution hubs.

Inditex online sales rose 36% in the first half compared with the same period in 2020.

H&M said sales grew 9% from a year earlier, in the three months to the end of August, to 55.6 billion crowns (€5.5bn). Net sales for its third quarter were down 11% from the same quarter of 2019 before the pandemic, when they were 62.6 billion crowns.

H&M said the pandemic continued to hit sales, with considerable variation between markets.

  • Reuters

Read More

M&S reviewing the future of French stores after Brexit

More in this section

US tech firm Zazzle to expand its Cork operation with new roles US tech firm Zazzle to expand its Cork operation with new roles
500 jobs mooted for Limerick over next two years 500 jobs mooted for Limerick over next two years
Health tech research hub to create more than 60 jobs in Limerick Health tech research hub to create more than 60 jobs in Limerick
retail#covid-19economyclothesorganisation: zaraorganisation: h&morganisation: inditex
Zara and H&M illustrate uneven recovery for high street retailers

Abbott Laboratories denies ever using ‘Single Malt’ tax avoidance structure

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices