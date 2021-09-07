New bio-processing roles for Cork

Fluid-tech developer Watson-Marlow Limited has commenced production of sterile tubing systems as its recently launched new cleanroom in Cork city that will see the addition of 10 new jobs.
The cleanroom is certified to meet the requirements of the highly regulated pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing and food and beverage sectors.
Watson-Marlow Ireland is a subsidiary of UK-based FTSE 100 company Spirax Sarco and has operated here for more than four years. They said the expanded facility will provide global expertise within Ireland, offering a local supply of vital single-use assemblies for biopharmaceutical production. Watson-Marlow said Ireland is headquarters for the European biopharma market, with more than 85 leading biotech and pharma companies.
Graham Doyle, General Manager, WMFTG Ireland, said: “WMFTG has a long history of success in Ireland and we’re delighted to build on our established presence in Cork. The new facility will provide biotech, pharma, food and beverage manufacturing organisations in Ireland with specifically designed, validated products to support their innovation, based on our extensive experience across multiple industries.”
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, said: “Congratulations to the Watson-Marlow team on this latest expansion, which will create 10 new jobs in the company’s facility on the New Mallow Rd. Ireland is globally recognised for excellence in the biopharmaceutical sector, allowing us to attract the very best investment. I wish the team continued success with their work here.”