New bio-processing roles for Cork

Cleanroom technology to supply the pharma, biopharma, food and beverage sectors
New bio-processing roles for Cork

Ten new jobs will be created in Cork following the launch of bioprocessing production by Watson-Marlow at their new Cork facility on the New Mallow Road.

Tue, 07 Sep, 2021 - 09:40
Alan Healy

Fluid-tech developer Watson-Marlow Limited has commenced production of sterile tubing systems as its recently launched new cleanroom in Cork city that will see the addition of 10 new jobs.

The cleanroom is certified to meet the requirements of the highly regulated pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing and food and beverage sectors.

Watson-Marlow Ireland is a subsidiary of UK-based FTSE 100 company Spirax Sarco and has operated here for more than four years. They said the expanded facility will provide global expertise within Ireland, offering a local supply of vital single-use assemblies for biopharmaceutical production. Watson-Marlow said Ireland is headquarters for the European biopharma market, with more than 85 leading biotech and pharma companies.

Graham Doyle, General Manager, WMFTG Ireland, said: “WMFTG has a long history of success in Ireland and we’re delighted to build on our established presence in Cork. The new facility will provide biotech, pharma, food and beverage manufacturing organisations in Ireland with specifically designed, validated products to support their innovation, based on our extensive experience across multiple industries.” 

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, said: “Congratulations to the Watson-Marlow team on this latest expansion, which will create 10 new jobs in the company’s facility on the New Mallow Rd. Ireland is globally recognised for excellence in the biopharmaceutical sector, allowing us to attract the very best investment. I wish the team continued success with their work here.”

More in this section

Ikea Buy Back scheme Ikea facing UK mattress shortages amid post-lockdown demand spike
Waterford firm secured EU funding to research climate change and combat misinformation Waterford firm secured EU funding to research climate change and combat misinformation
Emerald Airlines cleared to operate Aer Lingus' regional routes Emerald Airlines cleared to operate Aer Lingus' regional routes
munster business
Shop sign stock

Ted Baker vows to move away from heavy discounting under Covid recovery plan

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices