Newry-based Murdocks acquires the Brooks Group

Builder's merchants get green light from competition regulators to buy retail and distribution business in the Republic
Newry-based Murdocks acquires the Brooks Group

The acquisition results in a 'strong competitive force in the market with significant reach throughout the island of Ireland' according to Ciarán Murdock. File picture: Pexels

Sat, 07 Aug, 2021 - 06:11
Alan Healy

Newry-based Murdock Builders Merchants has completed the acquisition of the Brooks Group following clearance from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

Murdocks has 10 branches and two timber processing facilities in the North, as well as four merchanting outlets in the Republic. Brooks has seven builders’ merchants branches in the Republic, and DPV has its timber distribution based in Dublin.

Murdocks has appointed James Higgins as CEO designate succeeding Ann Morgan who is retiring in October following 15 years in the role. Following a transition period, Mr Higgins will assume the role of group CEO in October, with overall responsibility for the combined business, including Brooks.

'Strong competitive force' 

Mr Higgins joins Murdocks from McAleer & Rushe, one of the UK's largest design and build construction companies, where he was group finance director. 

Commenting on the transaction completion, Ciarán Murdock of Murdocks said: “We are very pleased to have completed our acquisition of Brooks, which has resulted in the establishment of a strong competitive force in the market with significant reach throughout the island of Ireland. 

"The acquisition of Brooks is an important strategic development for the business that will significantly broaden our footprint in the Republic."

Read More

Screwfix to expand in Ireland opening 11 new stores

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Feb 5, 2021 FBD says business interruption payouts to top €183m
Horse Racing - Winter Derby - Lingfield Racecourse Betting giants to unveil growth amid takeover speculation
Tenancy Agreement State's biggest landlord grows its property portfolio and rental income
retailbuildingdevelopmentplace: newryplace: irelandplace: northern irelandorganisation: competition and consumer protection commissionorganisation: murdock builders merchantsorganisation: brooks group
DP Energy

Cork firm developing Canadian tidal energy project

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices