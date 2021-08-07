Newry-based Murdocks acquires the Brooks Group

Newry-based Murdock Builders Merchants has completed the acquisition of the Brooks Group following clearance from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.
Murdocks has 10 branches and two timber processing facilities in the North, as well as four merchanting outlets in the Republic. Brooks has seven builders’ merchants branches in the Republic, and DPV has its timber distribution based in Dublin.
Murdocks has appointed James Higgins as CEO designate succeeding Ann Morgan who is retiring in October following 15 years in the role. Following a transition period, Mr Higgins will assume the role of group CEO in October, with overall responsibility for the combined business, including Brooks.
Mr Higgins joins Murdocks from McAleer & Rushe, one of the UK's largest design and build construction companies, where he was group finance director.
Commenting on the transaction completion, Ciarán Murdock of Murdocks said: “We are very pleased to have completed our acquisition of Brooks, which has resulted in the establishment of a strong competitive force in the market with significant reach throughout the island of Ireland.
"The acquisition of Brooks is an important strategic development for the business that will significantly broaden our footprint in the Republic."