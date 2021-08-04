Screwfix to expand in Ireland opening 11 new stores

New outlets have opened recently in Carlow, Athlone, Portlaoise, Dublin and Letterkenny
Screwfix currently operates 18 stores in the Republic of Ireland and with the addition of 11 more later this year, the company's employment rate will grow by more than 30%.

Wed, 04 Aug, 2021 - 12:52
Alan Healy

Hardware retailer Screwfix said it plans to open 11 new stores in Ireland this year adding 140 new jobs.

with the addition of 11 more later this year, the company's employment rate will grow by more than 30% and will be recruiting for retail management, service assistants and supervisor roles.

New outlets have opened recently in Carlow, Athlone, Portlaoise, Dublin and Letterkenny. Screwfix is part of the Kingfisher Group of home improvement chains that includes B&Q. 

"The growing demand for convenience has led to the opening of more stores to help our busy customers get their jobs done," John Mewett, Screwfix CEO said. "We know that time is money for our customers and our new stores in Ireland will not only enable us to provide our customers with added convenience and certainty, but also allows us to provide even more job opportunities for local communities."

