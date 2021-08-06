Betting giants to unveil growth amid takeover speculation

Strong US results for the owners of Paddy Power and Ladbrokes, Flutter and Entain respectively, may spark a wave of acquisitions
Betting giants to unveil growth amid takeover speculation

Strong sales growth and profitability have attracted interest for betting firm PPP File picture

Fri, 06 Aug, 2021 - 21:38

Gambling giants Flutter and Entain are expected to reveal another six months of strong growth amid speculation that their recent successes could result in mammoth takeover deals from the US.

Strong sales growth and profitability have attracted interest for betting firms, and shareholders will be keen to see continued momentum when Paddy Power owner Flutter and Ladbrokes owner Entain announce their latest figures on Tuesday and Thursday respectively.

Shares across the sector have been back on the rise after a wave of takeover activity, as mainly US-based firms look to the strong growth strategy of firms.

Flurry of takeovers

William Hill and Jackpot Joy owner Gamesys have already been snapped up in takeover deals by US casino operators, being bought for £2.9bn (€3.42bn) by Caesars and £2bn (€2.36bn) by Bally's respectively.

Ladbrokes and Coral owner Entain has seen its value continue to rise amid speculation that MGM Resorts could return with a new takeover bid after a multibillion-dollar deal collapsed earlier in the year.

Casino operator MGM is in a strong position to table a stronger offer after selling its Aria and Vdara resorts to private equity giant Blackstone. Investors will be keen to hear how Entain's US expansion strategy — which has helped make it so appealing to bidders — has continued to fare in 2021.

The online gambling market has expanded rapidly in the US amid the relaxation of sports betting rules in a number of states in recent months, with more expected to ease legislation soon.

• Press Association

Read More

Talking Horses: Arc picture gets more fascinating by the week

 

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Feb 5, 2021 FBD says business interruption payouts to top €183m
Tenancy Agreement State's biggest landlord grows its property portfolio and rental income
Wall Street Interns Return To Office, And Nightlife, After A Year Of Zoom Meetings Goldman Sachs knows the way to a banker’s heart is a free meal
gamblinggamingbettingplace: irelandplace: united statesorganisation: flutterorganisation: entainorganisation: paddy powerorganisation: ladbrokes
DP Energy

Cork firm developing Canadian tidal energy project

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices