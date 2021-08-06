Talking Horses: Arc picture gets more fascinating by the week

Watching Tarnawa make such an impressive reappearance in the Grant Thornton Ballyroan Stakes at Leopardstown on Thursday didn’t half whet the appetite for this year’s Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

In strict form terms, the three-time Group 1 heroine did nothing more than one might expect in easing to victory in a poor Group 3.

However, the ease with which Dermot Weld’s mare took care of business on her first start for 271 days was seriously impressive.

In the build-up, Weld was at pains to stress Tarnawa wasn’t as forward as in other seasons and that this was just the first part of a journey, one that he hopes will culminate in Arc glory on the first Sunday in October. After Thursday, that dream remains very much alive.

The problem for the Tarnawa camp is the 2021 Arc is shaping up to be a cracking renewal.

For four years the race revolved around Enable but her retirement hasn’t left the void many feared it would.

Enable’s most impressive Arc success came in 2017 so it’s no surprise that a filly with a similarly dominant profile as a three-year-old heads the market.

Like Enable, Snowfall won the Epsom Oaks impressively. Like Enable, Snowfall then went and won the Irish Oaks impressively.

What Snowfall actually beat in completing that Classic double is open to debate but the ease with which she did it can’t be denied.

Aidan O’Brien’s Deep Impact filly is clearly very talented and the fact her recording-breaking 16-length Epsom triumph came on testing ground bodes well for her prospects if the mud is flying come Arc day.

In contrast, stablemate Love seems to need fast ground to be seen to best effect and she now has a bit to prove after finishing behind both Adayar and Mishriff in last month’s King George at Ascot. That was the day Adayar proved there was no fluke to his surprise Derby victory.

As good as he was at Epsom, he was even better against top-class opposition at Ascot as he became the first horse since Galileo in 2001 to complete the Derby-King George double.

The way Adayar devoured the ground at Ascot with his giant stride evoked memories of his sire Frankel and he now has to be regarded as the one to beat in the Arc.

However, he may not be the only Charlie Appleby-trained Classic-winning colt in the Arc.

Hurricane Lane was beaten almost eight lengths when third to Adayar but followed up by winning the Irish Derby at the Curragh next time out and has since added another Group 1 to his CV by winning the Grand Prix de Paris in emphatic style.

Like Adayar, Hurricane Lane has clearly improved since Epsom but the understandable temptation to run him in the St Leger at Doncaster could compromise his chances in Longchamp. Nevertheless, he would be an intriguing contender in what’s shaping up to be a fascinating Arc and that’s without considering the merits of the likeable Wonderful Tonight and In Swoop, runner-up to Sottsass in last year’s Arc, a race that fell apart for a variety of reasons.

The hope is history won’t repeat itself and right now that looks a very realistic aspiration.

More immediately, Real World appeals as the bet of the day in the Group 3 MansionBet Rose Of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock on Saturday.

After several decent efforts in Dubai in the early months of the year, Saeed bin Suroor’s charge streaked clear of his rivals to win the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot in June. He backed that effort up by winning at Newbury last month and should put up a bold bid to complete the hat-trick this afternoon.

The other Group 3 in England on Saturday is the 100% Racingtv Profits Back To Racing Sweet Solera Stakes at Newmarket where Wild Beauty, runner-up to Inspiral at Sandown last month having won her two previous starts, can get back to winning ways.

Selections

Newmarket 2.50: Wild Beauty

Haydock 4.10: Real World