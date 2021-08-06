Cork firm developing Canadian tidal energy project

Cork firm DP Energy has entered into a development agreement with two international firms to build a new tidal energy generation project in Nova Scotia in Canada.

The Uisce Tapa project is already well advanced, with testing underway for the monitoring platform and the project could ultimately deliver 9MW of power. The Bay of Fundy in Nova Scotia is home to some of the highest tides in the world, with a tidal range in excess of 13 metres and currents that exceed 10 knots (5m/s).