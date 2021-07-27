Abbott investing in Clonmel facility for the manufacture of new heart stents

Tipperary facility has developed a new family of stents to treat cardiovascular 
Abbott investing in Clonmel facility for the manufacture of new heart stents

Abbott's vascular R&D ad manufacturing facility in Clonmel. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 11:00
Alan Healy

Healthcare multinational Abbott is to invest €37.8m at its heart stent manufacturing facility in Clonmel.

Both the research and development of the new 'Xience' family of devices along with the manufacturing will take place at the Tipperary facility.

The Irish team spent three years developing the stent which is being used worldwide in patients who might not previously have been suitable for minimally invasive surgery. 

Abbott serves the Irish market with a range of products including diagnostics, medical devices and nutritional products. The company employs almost 4,000 people here across nine sites with six manufacturing facilities located in Clonmel, Cootehill, Donegal, Longford and Sligo and a third-party manufacturing management operation in Sligo. 

Abbott also has commercial, support operations and shared services in Dublin and Galway. This year, the company is celebrating 75 years in Ireland.

“Our market-leading Xience stents were developed in Clonmel and today’s announcement places us at the vanguard of Abbott’s global research efforts in cardiovascular treatments," Deirdre Mullins, site director, Abbott in Clonmel said.

"We are very proud that the life-changing technologies we design and manufacture in Clonmel are saving lives in Ireland and across the world."

Tánaiste & Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar said Abbott was one of the first US companies to establish operations in Ireland and is one of our largest med-tech employers. Today’s announcement reflects Abbott's ongoing commitment to Ireland. It is also a tribute to the management and staff of Abbott’s vascular division in Clonmel, who have played a pivotal role in the global success of Abbott’s Xience Sierra stent."

More in this section

MobilityX conference Tesla reaches milestone with first billion dollar quarterly profit
Ryanair referred to OFT Ryanair shares surge as investors bet on it winning pandemic recovery race
Google faces EU deadline to reset its search for flights and hotels       Google faces EU deadline to reset its search for flights and hotels      
Greencore AGM

Greencore raises profit forecast as sandwich sales return

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices