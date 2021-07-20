Four UCC startups begin recruitment drives

Trustap, Ecanvasser, LegitFit, and Peckish have all emerged from the Ignite start-up incubation programme at UCC.
Conor Lyden established Trustap in 2016 following his own disappointing experience buying second-hand football tickets online.

Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 21:58
Alan Healy

Four Cork startups have commenced recruitment drives in a range of fields as they expand their companies.

The four firms, Trustap, Ecanvasser, LegitFit, and Peckish, have all emerged from the Ignite start-up incubation programme at UCC. 

Combined, the companies are recruiting for more than 25 positions, with roles available in sales, marketing, business development, software, and customer service.

Trustap has developed a secure escrow-style payment app that protects against payment fraud in peer-to-peer transactions. It has raised over half a million euro in funding to date, and is raising further funding to grow the team and to scale internationally.

Ecanvasser is a software platform that supports campaign management for political, community outreach, and advocacy organisations.

LegitFit has developed management software for gyms and personal trainers.

Peckish is a menu-management and marketing platform that allows users to easily search & order dishes based on their preferences & dietary requirements. The company was awarded Best Business Idea in the Cork Region of the Ireland's Best Young Entrepreneur competition, and was recently a finalist in the Ireland Funds Best Business Plan competition.

Ignite, UCC's start-up incubation programme, has supported more than 150 recent graduate founders since 2011, and is open to recent graduates from any third-level institution in Ireland to work full-time on a scalable start-up idea with potential for economic, environmental, or social impact. 

Ignite is now looking for recent graduate entrepreneurs to join the next programme, starting in Autumn 2021.

