Pallas Foods rebrands as Sysco Ireland

Wholesale food supplier Pallas Foods which recently completed an €8m upgrade of its site in Newcastle West and a new facility in Cork last year is to rebrand as Sysco Ireland.

The company has been part of the Sysco Group since 2009 and employs more than 1,300 people serving 9,000 customers across the hospitality, retail, healthcare, and education sectors.

The business has seen significant growth in recent years across the island of Ireland, investing €20m in the expansion and refresh of its delivery fleet, e-commerce platforms and IT infrastructure.

The company opened a major logistics building in Courtstown, Little Island in Co Cork last year.

Headquartered in Dublin, the firm also has a major base in Newcastlewest in Limerick.

In response to the Covid crisis, the company partnered with food delivery company Flipdish to help on-trade customers move to a takeaway model.

Peter Jackson, Sysco Ireland CEO, said they first acquired Pallas Foods in 2009 which has grown from a customer-first business, built in the west of Ireland, into a comprehensive national network.

In 2018 we began the brand migration journey which then accelerated significantly over the last twelve months

While there will be a new logo on our trucks, the values of our business and the legacy of always putting the customer first will not change," Mr Jackson said.

"We create solutions for customers, we are committed to helping them be a success."

Globally Sysco sells, markets and distributes food to restaurants, healthcare, and educational facilities. It also supplies equipment for the foodservice and hospitality industries.

Its most recent financial reports show the company generated international sales of more than $52bn (€42.7bn).