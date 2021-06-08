Cybersecurity firm to double its presence in Cork

Data security firm Varonis plans to double its employee headcount to 120 at its Cork location.

The New York and Israeli company was one of the first firms to take up office space in the new Penrose Dock development in the Cork Docklands in 2017.

It announced today plans to significantl expand its operationsin Cork over the next three years with new roles in tech support, research and development, human resources and sales.

“We are thrilled to expand in Cork at the beautiful new Penrose Dock to support our customers across Europe and throughout the world,” Dana Shahar, Chief Human Resources Officer, Varonis said. “Cork is known for its wealth of talented, dedicated employees, and it is a great fit for us as we continue to grow.”

Founded in 2005, Varonis protects organisations’ sensitive data – including financial information, intellectual property, and confidential employee and patient records.

Companies also use Varonis to detect insider threats and cyberattacks like ransomware and ensure compliance with regulations like the GDPR.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD said: “I’m delighted to welcome today’s announcement by Varonis of the opening of its new and expanded office space in Cork City, at Penrose Dock, along with the creation of 60 new jobs over the next three years. This is very welcome news for Cork and is a testament to Cork and Ireland’s continued attractiveness for high-quality investment and jobs.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “Today’s announcement by Varonis to double its headcount in Cork demonstrates the availability of a skilled and talented workforce across the South West Region. This announcement exemplifies IDA Ireland’s continued commitment to winning jobs and investments in regional locations. I wish Varonis every success with this expansion.”

JCD, the developers of Penrose Dock said recently the two buildings are now 90% let. Other occupants include Qualcomm, Matheson, Grant Thornton and Sophos.