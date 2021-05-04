United Oil and Gas shares jump on commercial find in Egypt 

Discovery has estimated reserves of 430 barrels of oil equivalent per day
United Oil and Gas shares jump on commercial find in Egypt 

United Oil and Gas CEO Brian Larkin said the company’s long-term geographical focus will be on northern Africa and the Caribbean. 

Tue, 04 May, 2021 - 17:25
Geoff Percival

Shares in Irish exploration company United Oil and Gas jumped more than 6% on the back of it declaring a recent discovery at its Egypt operations a commercial find.

Currently undertaking a drilling campaign in Egypt, United said the latest discovery, first flagged last month, has estimated reserves of 430 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

United Oil and Gas CEO Brian Larkin said the new discovery is “a positive sign for the remaining exploration potential within the Abu Sennan concession”.

United holds a 22% interest in Abu Sennan, which is operated by Kuwait Energy Egypt.

Speaking last week, following United posting its first ever full-year profit, Mr Larkin said the company’s long-term geographical focus will be on northern Africa and the Caribbean. 

He said there remains a lot of room for organic growth from the company’s Egyptian assets, currently its prime revenue generator.

United made a profit of just over $850,000 (€700,000) in 2020, compared to a $2.1m loss the previous year. Revenue amounted to just over $9m last year.

Meanwhile, Providence Resources has raised £489,000 (€563,000) through investors exercising warrants from the company’s fundraising round last year. 

It follows more than €1m raised in the same manner last week. Funds will be used to develop its Barryroe oil and gas field off the Cork coast. 

Providence will lead Barryroe's development after terminating a funding deal with Norwegian company SpotOn Energy.

Read More

Saudi oil firm Aramco’s first-quarter profits up by 30%

More in this section

Wind Farm and Engineer Cork-based Mainline secures second wind farm project in Sweden worth €10m         
Pfizer predicts €21bn in global sales from its Covid-19 vaccine this year           Pfizer predicts €21bn in global sales from its Covid-19 vaccine this year          
Yahoo Homepage Verizon selling Yahoo and AOL to Apollo in €4.1bn deal
#sustainabilityplace: egyptorganisation: united oil and gas
United Oil and Gas shares jump on commercial find in Egypt 

Ballygowan and Club Orange owner buys maker of plant-based juices

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices