BT may sell off part or all of BT Sport after €10.3bn in soccer rights costs         

Potential bidders include Walt Disney, Amazon, and the Len Blavatnik-backed sports streaming platform Dazn
BT may sell off part or all of BT Sport after €10.3bn in soccer rights costs         

Amazon is a potential bidder for BT Sport.

Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 12:20
Thomas Seal

BT Group is in talks to sell a stake or all of its sports-broadcast division, BT Sport, possibly to a US-based media or tech giant. 

Potential bidders include Walt Disney, Amazon, and the Len Blavatnik-backed sports streaming platform Dazn, sources said. 

Investment bank Lazard is advising on the process, and it isn’t yet clear how much money a stake may fetch. 

“Early discussions are being held with a number of select strategic partners, to explore ways to generate investment, strengthen our sports business, and help take it to the next stage in its growth,” BT said. 

The London-based telecom giant launched its sports broadcasting service in 2013, after springing an expensive surprise attack against the UK’s best-known sports broadcaster, Sky, by bidding for Premier League soccer rights the previous year. 

The move continues to divide opinion. 

The division “carries zero value” in the sum-of-the-parts equity valuation, said Jefferies analyst Jerry Dellis. 

Upended by Covid

The talks come as the economics of sports have been upended by Covid. Earlier this month, some of Europe’s biggest soccer clubs made a failed attempt to start a breakaway Super League. 

“Should BT get the opportunity to make a profitable exit from a business they entered in 2012 that has absorbed £9bn (€10.3bn) of rights costs, they should go for it,” said media analyst Claire Enders, founder of Enders Analysis. 

“It is a structurally loss-making situation, given the current wholesaling arrangements.” 

• Bloomberg

Read More

Carlsberg, Electrolux, Puma, and banking giants plot rapid post-Covid recovery

More in this section

Coronavirus Currys-PC World repays Irish Covid supports, as figures show spike in recipients
Dixons stock Dixons Carphone to shut all airport shops after tax-free shopping scrapped
Prince Harry visit to the Caribbean- Day 12 Durex maker enjoys rise in sales from looser social distancing
organisation: bt sport
BT may sell off part or all of BT Sport after €10.3bn in soccer rights costs         

High Court appoints provisional liquidators to well-known tour company

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices