Uninest to operate third Cork student accommodation centre

Melbourn Point is currently being developed by Citidwell Homes and is due to open in September 2021
A computer-generated image of the planned student apartment development Melbourne Point close to Munster Technological University's (MTU) campus in Bishopstown, Cork.

Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 10:10
Alan Healy

UK student accommodation operator Global Student Accommodation Group (GSA) has been chosen to manage the new Melbourn Point property in Cork close to the Munster Technological University (MTU).

It is the third student accommodation development in Cork that GSA has secured operations on. It also runs the Amnis House centre on the Western Road and the Lee Point student accommodation centre on the former Beamish & Crawford brewery site on South Main Street.

GSA's Uninest Student Residences brand will operate Melbourn Point which will open in September 2021 and is located near the junction of Rossa Avenue and Model Farm Road.

Melbourn Point is currently being developed by Cork-based Citidwell Homes and is also located near the Bishopstown campus of the MTU, formerly Cork Institute of Technology.

The property will provide 342 student beds, each with en-suite bathroom, through a range of shared apartments and self-contained studios. Melbourn Point’s facilities include an onsite gym, study spaces, common room, cinema room and gaming booths, as well as cycle storage and laundry facilities.

Christopher Holloway, Business Development Director of GSA said: “I’m delighted that we have secured another operating contract through our leading student brand Uninest. Cork is a location where GSA has significant operational experience and it’s fantastic that Citidwell has entrusted us with their first purpose-built student accommodation project - we look forward to a long partnership together”.

"This is a very exciting time for GSA’s operating business as we continue to build on the recent momentum and position ourselves to become the third-party operator of choice in UK, Europe and the USA. We are confident of the continued growth of our operational strategy and expansion into new and existing markets.

Richard Galvin, Director of Citidwell said: “Melbourn Point is a great addition to the local community, and we have no doubt it will attract students both domestically and internationally. We are very pleased to partner with Uninest and GSA, their reputation is unparalleled as leading provider in the country. The overall student experience, wellbeing support and communities they create is an important factor when choosing a preferred operator."

