Exxon warns activist plans threaten dividend

Exxon Mobil has said proposals put forth by an activist investor pushing for changes at the oil giant threaten future cash flows and the sustainability of its dividend.
Exxon said in a letter to shareholders that hedge fund Engine No. 1’s approach ignores the role that oil and natural gas will play in the future and the leadership role that Exxon intends to take in reducing emissions through the development of lower-carbon technologies.
“To put it bluntly, we have a plan that will grow earnings and cash flow, pay and grow the dividend, fund future growth and position the company to have a meaningful role in the energy transition. Engine No. 1 does not,” said Exxon CEO Darren Woods and lead director Kenneth Frazier in the letter.
The duo accused Engine No. 1 of making false statements and said its board candidates lacked the experience or knowledge to help to lead Exxon through what they called “one of the most complex and challenging transitions the world has ever faced”.
Engine No. 1 disclosed a stake in Exxon in December and has nominated four candidates for the board. The hedge fund, whose stake amounts to about 0.02% of Exxon’s shares, has criticised the company for poor returns and poor environmental stewardship.
- Bloomberg