Exxon warns activist plans threaten dividend

Exxon warns activist plans threaten dividend

Exxon Mobil has said proposals put forth by an activist investor pushing for changes at the oil giant threaten future cash flows and the sustainability of its dividend.

Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 18:17
Scott Deveau

Exxon Mobil has said proposals put forth by an activist investor pushing for changes at the oil giant threaten future cash flows and the sustainability of its dividend.

Exxon said in a letter to shareholders that hedge fund Engine No. 1’s approach ignores the role that oil and natural gas will play in the future and the leadership role that Exxon intends to take in reducing emissions through the development of lower-carbon technologies.

“To put it bluntly, we have a plan that will grow earnings and cash flow, pay and grow the dividend, fund future growth and position the company to have a meaningful role in the energy transition. Engine No. 1 does not,” said Exxon CEO Darren Woods and lead director Kenneth Frazier in the letter.

Lacked experience

The duo accused Engine No. 1 of making false statements and said its board candidates lacked the experience or knowledge to help to lead Exxon through what they called “one of the most complex and challenging transitions the world has ever faced”. 

Engine No. 1 disclosed a stake in Exxon in December and has nominated four candidates for the board. The hedge fund, whose stake amounts to about 0.02% of Exxon’s shares, has criticised the company for poor returns and poor environmental stewardship.

  • Bloomberg

Read More

Crude oil at $70 a barrel points to further increases in Irish energy bills in pipeline

More in this section

H&M struggles to recover from pandemic, but lockdown winner Deliveroo plots €1bn shares sale  H&M struggles to recover from pandemic, but lockdown winner Deliveroo plots €1bn shares sale 
Cork firm Poppulo to merge with US digital company Cork firm Poppulo to merge with US digital company
Paddy Power owner's shares jump on US prospects — but Murdoch is waiting in the wings Paddy Power owner's shares jump on US prospects — but Murdoch is waiting in the wings
activist investororganisation: exxon mobilorganisation: engine no. 1
Health care

Waterford firm wins tax appeal case for medical device

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices