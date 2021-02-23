No new major investments into Ireland since Brexit trade deal   

Pandemic has hit foreign direct investments worldwide
No new major investments into Ireland since Brexit trade deal   

Since Britain voted to leave the EU in the summer of 2016, the IDA had processed over 90 investments that were linked to the Brexit decision from a range of financial firms, including Barclays. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Tue, 23 Feb, 2021 - 14:39
Ciarán Sunderland

Multinationals facing Brexit disruption have not made any new investments in Ireland since Britain and the EU struck the free trade deal in late December. 

No approval has been made for a new investment project or an expansion of operations in Ireland following the Brexit trade deal struck, a spokesperson for the IDA said. 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit foreign direct investments worldwide, as the biggest economic crisis since the financial crisis in 2008 wreaked havoc on business plans.

As part of a recovery plan for the Irish economy, the IDA last month detailed its plans to create around 50,000 new jobs in the coming years, which includes a significant focus on the Munster region.

Multinationals have helped shield the State from some of the worst of the economic fallout from Covid, as the global sales of pharma firms based here have boomed during the pandemic. 

However, any large dividend from a new flow of investments as a result of Britain’s trade deal with the EU in December has yet to materialise.

Since Britain voted to leave the EU in the summer of 2016, the IDA had processed over 90 investments that were linked to the Brexit decision from a range of financial firms, including Barclays, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

According to IDA, the projects have led to the creation of over 6,060 jobs. 

But Britain’s new trade deal with the EU has not resulted in any new associated investment.

Read More

ESRI: Government may not need to borrow billions more despite lockdown; PUP bill tops €6bn

More in this section

Computer Education Training Class Tech firm to create 200 jobs in new Cork research centre
Incubator space for life sciences opens its doors in Waterford City Incubator space for life sciences opens its doors in Waterford City
Cork data technology firm to rebrand as Zyte Cork data technology firm to rebrand as Zyte
idabrexitcovid-19
Elon Musk Awarded With Axel Springer Award In Berlin

BMW jibe shows growing confidence of passing out Tesla in electric cars       

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices