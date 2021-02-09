Street furniture firm sets sights on UK market

A Wexford company which has supplied public street furniture to local authorities throughout Cork and neighbouring counties has set its sights on growing its UK market despite Brexit challenges.

Hartecast Street Furniture, which supplies public seating, litter bins, planters, bollards, bike stands, and other street furniture, has completed projects in Cork Airport, Cork Institute of Technology, Apple Cork, University College Cork, Bishopstown Park, University of Limerick, and the region's train stations.

“Cork and the Munster area generally has been a very important market for us over the years,” said managing director Harry Harte.

“The local authorities and other agencies, especially in Cork, have been very receptive to our designs and are always keen to look at new ways of improving areas for residents and customers.”

Director Anita Harte said she believes the “post-Covid” or “living with Covid" era, together with greater investments to deal with climate change, will create new opportunities for the company, with more street space and public realm given over to pedestrians and cyclists.

The company is now setting its sights on expansion in the UK, having already completed projects at Liverpool University, Wolverhampton City Centre Metro, Burnley Public Realm, and the East and West Croydon Interchange in London.

“We have followed the Enterprise Ireland guidelines on how to prepare for Brexit and have our EORI number in place, we have checked the tariffs that would apply to our business, and we have spoken to our hauliers and freight forwarders,” said Mr Harte.

"We are as prepared as we can be. The plan for us now is to increase sales in Britain in the months ahead.”