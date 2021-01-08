DPD pausing deliveries from UK to Ireland until Wednesday amid Brexit changes

DPD UK said up to 20% of parcels are arriving with incorrect or incomplete data attached, meaning parcels have to go back to customers 
DPD UK said the pause in operations will be as short as possible and they intend to recommence this service on January 13.

Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 09:28
Nicole Glennon

Parcel courier DPD UK has announced its halting its road delivery services into Ireland until at least Wednesday.

The courier said the move is due to “more complex processes” and “additional customs data requirements” for parcels destined for Europe post-Brexit.

“This, along with delays and congestion at UK ports for Channel crossings, has placed extra pressure on our turnaround and transit times,” the company said in a statement.

DPD UK said up to 20% of parcels are arriving with incorrect or incomplete data attached, meaning parcels need to be returned to customers to complete the required data.

DPD UK said the pause in operations will be as short as possible and they intend to recommence this service on January 13.

“During this time, we will work with our customers to validate and correct the data we have in our system, to reduce the delays and enable us to resume normal service,” they said.

Yesterday, Freight Transport Association Ireland (FTA) urged UK businesses to ensure any goods sent to the Republic of Ireland are accompanied by the correct declarations paperwork as several loads bound for Dublin have been prevented from entering the country due to missing or incorrectly completed paperwork in the past week.

Irish shoppers urged to 'act with caution' when buying from the UK

