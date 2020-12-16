Deli Lites: ‘We may fine-tune or perhaps even radically change our supply chain depending on what happens’

Deli Lites is a leading Co Down food-to-go firm that supplies customers across the island with high quality produce. Its business is also growing internationally.

Deli Lites COO, Eamon McKey, says: “Our Brexit plans have changed as the facts have changed. The most difficult part has been dealing with uncertainty and deciding where to deploy resources. If you’re agonising over what to do and what to defer decisions on, you’re not alone.

“Our products are made from different ingredients, and as such, are composite products, which does make things more complicated. We carried out a study using InterTradeIreland’s voucher assistance, which helped us to refine our commodity codes.

“We have prepared communication for our customers to address various scenarios, but we are looking for clarity as regards the outworking of the current uncertainty.”

This month, Deli Lites is planning to bring in extra stock. It’s not a long term solution, but the company wants to avoid any possible chaos in the first weeks of the New Year.

“We do have a traffic light system in place regarding disruption or increased costs in our supply chain but we need to see what the environment is like in 2021. We may fine-tune or perhaps even radically change our supply chain depending on what happens.

“Our general approach has been to do the easier low cost things, also to do the things we were going to do at some point anyway, and finally those things that we had to do, we’ve just got on with them. I’d recommend going to InterTradeIreland for advice.”