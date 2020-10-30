British Airways’ owner records £5.1bn loss due to Covid-19

British Airways’ owner records £5.1bn loss due to Covid-19

British Airways’ parent company, IAG, has reported a £5.1bn loss in the first nine months of the year (Tim Ockenden/PA)

Fri, 30 Oct, 2020 - 07:36
Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

British Airways’ parent company, IAG, has reported a loss after tax and exceptional items of 5.6 billion euros (£5.1 billion) in the first nine months of the year.

This is compared with a profit of 1.8 billion euros (£1.6 billion) during the same period in 2019.

The group’s chief executive, Luis Gallego, said: “These results demonstrate the negative impact of Covid-19 on our business but they’re exacerbated by constantly changing government restrictions.

“This creates uncertainty for customers and makes it harder to plan our business effectively.”

