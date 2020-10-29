Kerry Airport to remain open despite the loss of Ryanair flights

Kerry Airport is to remain open despite the cessation of all its flights, apart from the twice-daily regional route to Dublin.

The airport, which is heavily subsidised by the State managed to retain all its 67 staff during the last lockdown but the impact on staff by the recent changes is not known yet.

Ryanair was the only airline operating internationally to and from Kerry had already reduced the frequency of its flights to the UK and had stopped the flight to Germany. The airline will now cease flights from the Munster region, including Kerry, Cork and Shannon airports for four weeks from November 14.

Only the Kerry to Dublin flights, operated by Aer Lingus contractor Stobart Air and heavily subsidised by the State will remain.

Kerry Airport CEO John Mulhern said: "We remained open throughout the first wave of the pandemic and we will continue to operate into the future to facilitate the needs of the emergency air services who require a landing base in Kerry."

"The PSO route between Kerry and Dublin also continues to be a crucial lifeline for passengers travelling for essential work, education and healthcare needs."

Mr Mulhern said he was hopeful that Christmas flights would return to accommodate the many Kerry natives abroad.