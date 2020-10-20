Limerick-based Kirby Group doubles apprentice intake

Minister Simon Harris has heralded the group for their "leadership" in the area
Pictured as Kirby Group Engineering announced it doubled its apprentice intake for 2020 are (l-r) A1 Apprentices Paul Lynam and Vincent Mulvihill, Kirby Group MD Mark Flanagan and A1 Apprentices Calum Joyner and Lee Kilroe.

Tue, 20 Oct, 2020
Nicole Glennon

Limerick-based engineering group Kirby has doubled its apprentice intake this year.

Kirby Group Engineering, which also has offices in Dublin, Cork, Galway and London, has taken in 80 apprentices for its 4 year programme in 2020, making it one of the largest apprentice recruiters in the country.

The Kirby company portfolio includes successful projects across a range of sectors including data centres, life sciences, industrial, substations and renewables.

Kirby Group Managing Director Mark Flanagan said himself and many senior leaders within the group began training through an apprenticeship, adding that the company "thrives on the diversity of colleagues’ career paths.” 

"2020 has been a tough year for everyone but at Kirby we’re confident that our pipeline of projects offers exciting opportunities to our apprentices and teams in Ireland and abroad”.

Minister Simon Harris welcomed the announcement from Kirby, heralding the group for their “leadership” in the area.

“This is an inspiring example to others of a growing company allowing trainees the chance to shine and help forge new paths for themselves, the employer and the Irish economy.” 

“I hope this encourages other companies to tap into the talent of the apprentice market. Apprentices are good for employers, good for apprentices and good for business also,” he said.

The Kirby Apprenticeship Programme provides recruits with structured technical training, graduated practical work challenges, coaching and mentoring and structured personal development and support.

Applications are now open for the 2021 Kirby Apprentice programme, with a view to expanding intake once more.

