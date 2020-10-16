DPD to create 700 jobs as deliveries surge during Covid-19

Ireland’s largest parcel delivery company DPD Ireland is to create 700 new jobs ahead of the Christmas period as online shopping surges amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Up to 150 positions will be based in Athlone with the remaining 550 jobs spread across their 36 regional depots nationwide.

The company is also investing €1 million in its automation and routing systems in its central hub and sortation facility in Athlone with a further €1 million to be invested in additional driver scanner technology in anticipation of the increase in parcel volume this Christmas period.

Earlier this year, DPD invested €500,000 in its depots in Cork, Kildare and Meath, with two more facilities opening in Dublin this month.

Speaking at the jobs announcement this afternoon, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said the investment has provided a “fantastic boost to the country.”

Mr Varadkar added that the investment in the company's regional depots attests “to the massive increase in online shopping we’ve seen during the pandemic.”

The new jobs are in addition to 100 new driver roles announced in April of this year amid a surge in demand due to the pandemic. The company reported increases in deliveries of electrical goods of 800%, with pet food up 300%, and sports equipment up 225% at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister of State with responsibility for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy described today’s announcement as “a really positive development for the Midlands.”

“The expansion of their operation represents a strong endorsement of Athlone and the Midlands as an excellent place to succeed in business,” he said.

“The Midlands has had to face a difficult transition with the decline of peat production and like every other region is now experiencing the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The announcement by DPD Ireland today however demonstrates that economic renewal and growth is possible despite these challenges.”

Rival parcel delivery company Fastway Couriers announced plans to create 600 seasonal jobs yesterday after unprecedented growth during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group is expecting parcel deliveries to increase by over 60% in the last quarter of this year, compared to the same period last year.