Providence focused on developing Cork oil resource after extending losses to more than €9m

Company is focused on developing oil field off the Cork coast
Providence focused on developing Cork oil resource after extending losses to more than €9m

The Barryroe field holds 346 million barrels of oil and gas. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 - 08:36 AM
Alan Healy

Oil and gas explorer Providence Resources recorded losses of more than €9m in the six months to the end of June.

The loss includes €7.7m in financing expenses and compares with a €5.5m loss for the same period last year 

The company's CEO Alan Linn said Providence was now focused upon progressing the development of the Barryroe oil and gas field off the Cork coast. Barryroe holds 346 million barrels of oil and Providence and is in discussions with Norwegian firm SpotOn Energy to develop the resource.

"Barryroe is one of the largest undeveloped offshore oil and gas fields in Europe and is unquestionably the core asset in our portfolio," Linn said.

"In 2020 Ireland will import 100% of its oil and approximately 70% of its gas requirements. Providence Resources considers the Barryroe development to be a project of national importance which, when approved and commissioned, will make a significant contribution to the Irish economy and exchequer and bring direct long-term financial benefits and employment to Cork and surrounding areas," he added.

More in this section

New Zealand v Ireland - 2019 Rugby World Cup - Quarter Final - Tokyo Stadium Former rugby star Rory Best trials agri-tech as Brexit looms
North Sea oil report Irish exploration company United Oil and Gas strikes maiden profit
Uber linked with takeover bid for Free Now taxi service Uber linked with takeover bid for Free Now taxi service

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices