Cork firm announces new Waterford hub creating 30 jobs

A Cork communications company has launched a recruitment drive for 30 jobs in west Waterford after Covid-19 accelerated a decentralisation approach to its expansion plans.

Applications for positions such as account executive, telesales and customer service positions in Dungarvan are now being advertised on the company’s website.

Zevas Communications Ltd, which specialises in Go To Market design, outbound sales and inbound customer service management, employs more than 200 people between two centres in Dublin and Cork.

Founded in 2001, the company has established strong relations with global clients such as Google, PayPal, Unicef and CIE Tours International.

Chief commercial officer David Cashman says Zevas planned to develop a ‘hub strategy’ for expansion after research showed that “hiring outside of urban centres, in a better work/life balance environment, leads to a fall in attrition and an increase in customer satisfaction rates.”

Mr Cashman says the home-working approach enforced by Covid-19 proved that tech employees did not need to travel to central urban premises.

“In fact it hinders people”, he believes.

“Covid effectively caused us to fast-track our plans, which very simply amount to bringing the jobs to the talent that is in the community instead”, he explains.

“We pride ourselves on being both progressive and nimble”, he continues “and having successfully executed a move to 100% cloud, we are essentially limitless in our opportunities” The new hub will occupy a former office-space in Dungarvan town centre.

“The region has tremendous potential and we want to harness that, because at Zevas people is what characterises us” the officer states.

Pre-defined skill sets are not required for the new recruitment campaign, with the company providing “world class training, for world class products”, he assures.

“But what we look for specifically is a great attitude and a great aptitude”, he states.

“When people join us they will be able to partake in a very clear and precise career development path, through team leadership and onwards to management roles”.

Mr Cashman says Dungarvan is “just No.1 on our blueprint” with a hub network “expanding into other towns” likely to follow.