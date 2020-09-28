Quinn Industrial Holdings to rebrand as Mannok

Quinn Industrial Holdings is to rebrand itself as Mannok as the company announced an increase in earnings to €26.6m up to the end of 2019.

The rebranding marks the culmination of a five-year transformation and investment programme to reposition the business as a provider of sustainable building and packaging solutions.

Mannok will replace QIH and a wide range of variations of the name. It derives from Fear Manach – the origin of ‘Fermanagh’ aiming to resonate with domestic and international stakeholders.

The rebranding ends the link between the company and its founder Sean Quinn who founded the firm and built it into one of Ireland's largest firms.

The company announced today that earnings before tax and interest for 2019 increased slightly last year despite the company recording a 2.5 per cent dip in turnover from €240m in 2018 to €234m in 2019.

The business comprises two key divisions, building products and packaging. Capital expenditure of €11.5m across both divisions during the year included fleet and mobile plant replenishment as well as investment in fixed plant augmentation projects expected to yield significant profitability over the years ahead.

Liam McCaffrey, Chief Executive Officer said 2019 marked their fifth successive year of earnings growth.

"Our targeted investment of recent years has established strong foundations for continuing growth across Ireland and the UK," he said.

“Trading for both our building products and packaging businesses is strong year to date, despite the impact of Covid-19 and continuing Brexit concerns, and we are confident of another strong performance for both divisions in 2020."