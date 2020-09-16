IAG-owned British Airways 'fighting for survival', says under-fire boss

IAG-owned British Airways 'fighting for survival', says under-fire boss

British Airways CEO Alex Cruz has said the airline is fighting for survival due to the impact of Covid-19 on air travel

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 - 17:25 PM
Geoff Percival

The boss of IAG-owned British Airways has said the airline is fighting for its survival and has scratched any hopes of a quick return to normality for the wider air travel industry.

IAG also owns Aer Lingus as well as Spanish carriers Iberia and Vueling.

British Airways is looking to cut around 13,000 jobs – or 30% of its workforce – in a bid to cut costs and survive the industry decimation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airline’s chief executive Alex Cruz told a UK parliament business committee that BA is doing everything possible to survive the winter season. However, he said a Covid-induced fear of flying has destroyed hope of any rapid return to normality for the industry, ahead of the traditionally weaker winter months.

“We’re still fighting for our own survival. We are taking every measure possible to make sure we can actually make it through this winter,” Mr Cruz said.

Read More

Gary McGann leads Irish exodus as activist investors take control of Cuisine de France owner Aryzta

Mr Cruz urged the UK government to introduce an airport Covid-19 testing policy to allow for a shortening of the country’s 14-day quarantine rules and boost travel demand. BA is currently running at 25%-30% of its normal flight schedule.

Upon formally stepping down as IAG boss last week, Willie Walsh said each of the group’s airlines will have to shrink in size and cost base in order to compete within the new market conditions brought on by the Covid crisis.

Meanwhile, German airline Lufthansa is expected to cut its fleet by 130 planes in response to the Covid crisis. 

Airline group the International Air Transport Association - or IATA - believes it will take five years to return to pre-Covid levels of passenger demand. Davy has said it expects a smaller and more concentrated airline industry after the crisis.

“Only a few airlines will avoid long-term equity impairment. Indeed, only Southwest, Ryanair, Wizz and EasyJet are rated investment grade,” it said.

Read More

Zara owner Inditex says store sales recovering as it returns to profit

More in this section

a woman exits Zara using a face mask that is mandatory in shops or open spaces in Barcelona Zara owner Inditex says store sales recovering as it returns to profit
ec6177f1-53bc-4fc9-baeb-e93194c88364.jpg Apple’s new subscription services should worry rivals, experts say
File Photo A major shareholder in Irish-Swiss food group Aryzta has called for an extraordinary general meeting to remove a numb Gary McGann leads Irish exodus as activist investors take control of Cuisine de France owner Aryzta
airlinesbritish airwaysaer lingusiag

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices