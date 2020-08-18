Cork firms shortlisted for national energy awards

Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific and The International Energy Research Centre (IERC) in Cork have been shortlisted in the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) Energy Awards.

The awards recognise excellence in sustainable energy in business, communities, research, buildings, renewables and the public sector.

Twenty-four applicants across eight categories have been shortlisted, with the winners announced at the awards ceremony in mid-October.

The successful finalists were chosen for their innovative sustainable energy solutions and for inspiring energy action among colleagues and peers.

Johnson & Johnson was shortlisted for continual energy performance improvement at manufacturing sites in Cork and Limerick.

Boston Scientific achieved 10% in energy savings across its manufacturing sites in Cork, Galway, and Tipperary.

IERC based in the Tyndall National Institute is shortlisted for its StoreNet project that includes 20 residential properties on the Dingle peninsula that incorporates the storage and management of renewably generated electricity.

Fergus Sharkey, Head of Business and Public Sector with SEAI said despite the obvious challenges that companies faced this year, they continued their commitment and passion for sustainable energy and climate action.

"Each year we are blown away by the quality of entries to the SEAI Energy Awards and this year has proved no different. We received 125 entries from businesses, communities, and organisations across the country who are leading the charge, reshaping our communities and businesses, and inspiring each and every one of us through their action."