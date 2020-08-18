€26m fund to help tourist businesses to reopen

The Government has announced a new €26m Covid-19 Adaptation Fund to help tourism and hospitality businesses offset some of the costs incurred in adapting their premises or operations for re-opening.

Costs including those for barriers and protective screens, the development of outdoor areas, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and sanitiser will be covered. The Fund is being administered by Fáilte Ireland and applications are now open until October 8.

The Minister for Tourism Catherine Martin TD said there are approximately 12,000 businesses that will be eligible to apply for funding.

“This investment of €26m is another key action the Government has taken to support and sustain the tourism sector at this critical time," Minister Martin said.

The Fund will help eligible businesses to offset some of the costs required in adapting premises and operations in line with Fáilte Ireland re-opening guidelines and applications are now open.

Fáilte Ireland has also developed sector-specific operational guidelines for re-opening to help businesses meet the Government's public health advice and keep employees and customers safe.

Paul Kelly, CEO of Fáilte Ireland said: “Following an independent assessment of the potential costs of implementing Fáilte Ireland’s Guidelines for Re-opening, a sliding scale was developed to ensure a proportionate grant amount was allocated to different types of businesses.”