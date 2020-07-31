Aer Lingus chief questions viability of Cork and Shannon bases

Aer Lingus has put the future of its Cork and Shannon bases up for review as the airline grapples with huge losses and seeks to lay off hundreds of staff amid the continuing Covid-19 economic crisis for aviation.

In a message to staff, Aer Lingus chief executive Sean Doyle said that the crisis will mean that Aer Lingus will inevitably be a smaller airline.

He told staff that Aer Lingus has at this stage “no line of sight on any meaningful resumption of operations out of either Cork or Shannon Airports”.

“As such we are reviewing the scale of our flying programme from these airports and the ongoing viability of our regional bases there,” Mr Doyle said.

“These decisions will not be taken lightly but I can assure you that the additional steps that we are now undertaking are necessary and critical to position Aer Lingus for future recovery,” he said.

Aer Lingus which was acquired by IAG five years ago when the Irish Government sold its 25% in the airline has said it wants the Government to ease the quarantine restrictions for passengers coming into the country.

Aer Lingus posted total operating losses of €316m in the first six months of the year as revenues slid to €377m.

Separately, IAG chief executive Willie Walsh told reporters that it was already too late to save the planned job losses at Aer Lingus and suggested more job losses could not be ruled out if the crisis were to last.

Mr Walsh did not play down the scale of the crisis facing the airline.