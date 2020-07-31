Pub owner claims gardaí told her to 'work away' and open despite having no restaurant licence

A pub without a restaurant licence is opening for customers from today for the first time since March.

Fay's in Drumconrath, Co. Meath, have spent thousands of euro on making the premises safe for customers and believe they have been closed for too long throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The owners say they can offer substantial meals, but they would come from a takeaway across the road.

Pauline Fay said she has contacted the gardaí, and they are not stopping her.

She said: "I did call in to Navan Garda Station to tell them I was opening and to invite them in to see would they be happy enough for the amount of space between the tables and the Garda just told me to work away.

"He said they would visit us anyway if they get any complaints."

She added that she believes the pub has been closed for too long.

Ms Fay said: "I have done up the bar to a wonderful standard. I've nothing else to do and I just can't sit inside and do nothing, I need to be working.

"I'm a person that needs to be working and I'm not going to go out and look for a job now, I'm going to open my own pub."