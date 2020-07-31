Pub owner claims gardaí told her to 'work away' and open despite having no restaurant licence

The owners say they can offer substantial meals, but they would come from a takeaway across the road.
Pub owner claims gardaí told her to 'work away' and open despite having no restaurant licence

Fay's in Drumconrath, Co. Meath, have spent thousands of euro on making the premises coronavirus safe for customers.

Friday, July 31, 2020 - 08:35 AM
digital desk

A pub without a restaurant licence is opening for customers from today for the first time since March.

Fay's in Drumconrath, Co. Meath, have spent thousands of euro on making the premises safe for customers and believe they have been closed for too long throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The owners say they can offer substantial meals, but they would come from a takeaway across the road.

Pauline Fay said she has contacted the gardaí, and they are not stopping her.

She said: "I did call in to Navan Garda Station to tell them I was opening and to invite them in to see would they be happy enough for the amount of space between the tables and the Garda just told me to work away.

"He said they would visit us anyway if they get any complaints."

She added that she believes the pub has been closed for too long.

Ms Fay said: "I have done up the bar to a wonderful standard. I've nothing else to do and I just can't sit inside and do nothing, I need to be working.

"I'm a person that needs to be working and I'm not going to go out and look for a job now, I'm going to open my own pub."

Read More

'Time for the Govt to step in' and take over Bewley's, says conservation group

More in this section

Beer In Amsterdam VFI: Pubs have 'every chance' of reopening in 10 days but wanted guidelines this week
General Election Ireland 2020 Neasa Hourigan wants to remain a Green despite vote against Government
Donegal Puppy Rescue.JPG Watch three puppies thrive in ISPCA care weeks after being left in a bag hanging over a river
#covid-19#pub openingsgardaiplace: meath

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices