NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says UK 'may need to delay Brexit'

Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 09:04 AM

Britain may need to delay its exit from the European Union in order to pass crucial legislation if a deal is agreed in late March, Jeremy Hunt has said.

The British Foreign Secretary said a technical delay to Brexit would depend on how long the process takes.

Jeremy Hunt

He told Today: “I think it is true that if we ended up approving a deal in the days before the 29th March then we might need some extra time to pass critical legislation, but if we are able to make progress sooner then that might not be necessary.

“We can’t know at this stage exactly which of those scenarios would happen.”

Mr Hunt said it was “difficult to know” if negotiations would run to the end of March, but added: “Whereas a week ago none of us really knew whether this was going to be possible, we are now in a situation where it clearly is possible.

“There are lots and lots of hurdles, no-one is saying this isn’t going to be very challenging, but we do now have a consensus in Parliament.

“We can use that consensus, providing we can meet these concerns, very reasonable concerns from our friends in Ireland about not having a hard border, concerns in the EU about access to the single market.

“Providing we can do that, which I think we can, then I think there is a way through.”

PA


KEYWORDS

Brexit

Related Articles

Leo Varadkar ‘disappointed’ at Theresa May U-turn

May urged to reach out across the political divide on Brexit

Pernod Ricard stockpiling in case of a no-deal Brexit

Q&A: Why is May seeking to unravel the long-debated withdrawal agreement?

More in this Section

Corbyn is ‘risking’ a no-deal Brexit, claims May

Donald Trump says negotiators ‘wasting time’ if border wall is not discussed

Thai capital closes hundreds of schools because of air pollution

'The EU’s firmly on Ireland's side' - Guy Verhofstadt expresses bewilderment at UK's Brexit process


Lifestyle

Ordinary lives, special people: Writer and actor Marie Jones

A question of taste: Rory Nolan

Interesting body of work coming to Cork

Learning Points: Driving towards equality getting us nowhere fast

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 30, 2019

    • 4
    • 6
    • 16
    • 34
    • 38
    • 39
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »