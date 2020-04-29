News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

US interest but LOI needs Fifa cash boost

US interest but LOI needs Fifa cash boost
By John Fallon
Wednesday, April 29, 2020 - 06:00 AM

A US-based firm has expressed an interest in live-streaming League of Ireland fixtures but it will take a mammoth financial contribution from Fifa for the 2020 season to resume behind closed doors.

The FAI yesterday requested their 19 clubs to digest a 40-page working document aimed at restarting the season in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, yet details related solely to safety and logistics rather than costs and how to finance them.

Money matters are due to discussed later this week after all clubs submitted their financial projections about the new norm of empty stadia to the FAI on Monday.

It is understood the collective deficit arising from a combination of losing matchday income, sponsorship and added medical procedures amounts to €5m.

While the FAI last week gleefully accepted an advance from Fifa of €462,750 to each association, more weight was attached to them declaring the early payment as the first step of a far-reaching financial relief plan for world football in the wake of the pandemic.

The initial stab from the streaming hawkers values a new rights deal at around €300,000, on the basis that betting firm ChyronHego/Trackchamp are already paying the FAI €150,000 for streaming this season’s fixtures to their overseas punters.

That leaves the FAI requiring multimillions from the world governing body to plug the gap.

Negotiations with Fifa, albeit aspirational, have recently commenced.

For all the importance of guidelines on temperature testing of players and limiting stadia to a maximum of essential 214 attendees per match, clubs won’t countenance a return just to lose cash.

St Patrick’s Athletic, Cork City and Finn Harps are the first three top-flight clubs to publicly dismiss the closed-doors alternative but it is thought the four involved in European competition — Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians and Derry City — are more open-minded. They are due to contest first round matches in early August, according to Uefa’s latest timetable unveiled last week.

The FAI’s deputy chief executive Niall Quinn last week talked up the prospect of generating revenue through streaming to counteract the undesirable options left for reviving the campaign.

Teams in both the Premier and First Divisions haven’t kicked the ball since sport was shelved on March 12.

“Analysis of the financial impact of playing behind-closed-doors is well underway with our clubs and we are examining potential revenue streams from live streaming and other sources,” said Quinn yesterday.

The Players Football Association of Ireland, who along with the FAI and the National League Executive Committee (NLEC), prepared the bulky document, have recommended a six-week lead-in period of reconditioning.

That torpedoes the FAI’s target fixtures resumption date of June 19, unless the training suddenly recommences next week.

September is considered the more realistic comeback and many ducks have to be lined up for that outcome to materialise.

All League clubs are availing of state supports to pay their players and a continuation of that scheme beyond the June expiration is understood to be critical for any plan to work.

More on this topic

Former Liverpool and Ireland striker Michael Robinson dies aged 61Former Liverpool and Ireland striker Michael Robinson dies aged 61

Women’s game was last in line, claims PauwWomen’s game was last in line, claims Pauw

Niall Quinn: Ireland players will 'embrace' Stephen Kenny's style of footballNiall Quinn: Ireland players will 'embrace' Stephen Kenny's style of football

FAI to seek clarity on mass gatheringsFAI to seek clarity on mass gatherings


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: fai

More in this Section

Premier League to return ‘as soon as possible’ with some clubs back trainingPremier League to return ‘as soon as possible’ with some clubs back training

SPFL clubs to meet over Rangers’ call for investigation into season-ending voteSPFL clubs to meet over Rangers’ call for investigation into season-ending vote

Un De Sceaux leaves for new life in FranceUn De Sceaux leaves for new life in France

GAA emoji quiz: Can you name these ten Tyrone footballers?GAA emoji quiz: Can you name these ten Tyrone footballers?


Lifestyle

It’s hard to keep anything under wraps these days, and advance word on this eagerly-awaited adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People, was that it wouldn’t disappoint. And, thankfully, it didn’t.Review: Normal People, RTÉ One

W HENEVER Shigeru Miyamoto meets his maker, it will be a very sad day for gaming. Miyamoto is almost certainly the most beloved game developer of all time, having created both Mario and Zelda, among other titles. Thankfully, his legacy will be left behind in another maker.GameTech: Miyamoto’s vision for Mario lives on through fans

A new book looks at the wealth of poetry talent that emerged from UCC in the 1970s. But what was special about that era, Colette Sheridan asks the authorNew book looks at Cork’s golden generation of poets

Vegetarians and vegans, look away now. We will feature these options in the weeks ahead but today is for carnivoresHow nice to meat you: Renowned chefs give their recipes for carnivores during lockdown

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 25, 2020

  • 3
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 29
  • 33
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »