News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Stephen Bradley believes FAI Cup final can be a sellout

Stephen Bradley believes FAI Cup final can be a sellout
By Paul Buttner
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 12:00 AM

Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley wants the FAI to properly promote and market next month’s Cup final in the hope of filling the Aviva Stadium. Rovers face cup holders and league champions Dundalk on November 3 in the decider.

Dundalk are chasing a historic treble while Rovers look to end a 32-year wait in their drive for a record-extending 25th Blue Riband.

The first cup final at the Aviva in 2010 drew a record attendance of 36,101 when Sligo Rovers beat the Hoops in a dramatic penalty shootout.

Over 30,000 attended last year’s final between Dundalk and Cork City, some 20,000 short of the venue’s capacity.

The FAI widely promoted this week’s women’s and U21 international qualifiers which saw record attendances flock to Tallaght Stadium. Bradley hopes to see more of the same from Abbotstown in the hope of packing the Aviva.

“I think we could fill it,” said Bradley. “It’s the best two teams in the country and it has all the makings to be a great game.

It would be great for the FAI and both clubs to push it as hard as we can. Let’s try and break the record attendance for a final.

Rovers are without Jack Byrne and Roberto Lopes, on international duty with Ireland and Cape Verde, respectively, for the visit of Finn Harps to Tallaght Stadium for tonight’s league clash.

But they are welcome absentees for Bradley who is pleased that defender Lopes made his debut for the Atlantic archipelago in a 2-1 win over Togo in Marseilles yesterday.

“It’s brilliant,” said Bradley of Lopes, who qualifies for Cape Verde through his father. “I’m delighted for him because he’s been probably our most consistent player all season.”

Rovers are also without suspended pair Joey O’Brien and Gary O’Neill while young defender Sean Callan is out for the reminder of season with a medial ligament injury.

READ MORE

Southgate: We’ll follow UEFA protocols if players face racist chanting

Harps, looking to secure the relegation play-off spot, have key defender Daniel O’Reilly and leading scorer Nathan Boyle back from suspension.

Cork City take on bottom side UCD at Turner’s Cross with boss Neale Fenn looking for a first win in seven games since taking charge to rubber-stamp their Premier Division status for next season. Defeat for Finn Harps in Tallaght would effectively seal City’s safety anyway.

“It’s a huge game for us, depending on how the result goes at Shamrock Rovers,” said Fenn. “We’re not overly concerned with how other teams are doing, we just need to concentrate on ourselves.

I felt that in patches we played well (in 1-0 defeat at Bohemians last week), it’s just putting the ball is the net is the problem. If we could correct that tonight, we’ll be alright.

Midfielder Kevin O’Connor is fit, though Ronan Hurley remains out along with Cian Bargary and Cian Murphy.

UCD are without central defender Liam Scales, who is with the Ireland U21 squad.

Third-placed Bohemians can edge closer to securing a Europa League spot at Dalymount Park, though champions Dundalk will have other ideas as they chase down a record points total. U21 international duty deprives Bohs of Danny Mandroiu while fellow midfielders Keith Buckley and Conor Levingston are injury doubts. Full-backs Darragh Leahy and Andy Lyons are out alongside long-term absentees Dinny Corcoran and Cristian Magerusan. Dundalk are without injured midfielders John Mountney and Patrick McEleney.

READ MORE

Late Denmark goal consigns Northern Ireland U21s to first qualifying defeat

More on this topic

Bohs downed in derby as Rovers advance to FAI Cup final Bohs downed in derby as Rovers advance to FAI Cup final

Talbot the hero as Bohs progress to quarter-finalTalbot the hero as Bohs progress to quarter-final

FAI Cup wrap: Galway survive early scareFAI Cup wrap: Galway survive early scare

Perth wants Irish football family to back DundalkPerth wants Irish football family to back Dundalk


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: FAI Cup

More in this Section

Parisse bemoans ‘ridiculous’ call to cancel All Blacks clashParisse bemoans ‘ridiculous’ call to cancel All Blacks clash

The key questions answered as Super Typhoon Hagibis affects the Rugby World CupThe key questions answered as Super Typhoon Hagibis affects the Rugby World Cup

Lewis Hamilton backs F1 bosses on storm decisionLewis Hamilton backs F1 bosses on storm decision

Cancellation Implications: What Typhoon Hagibis means for each RWC2019 groupCancellation Implications: What Typhoon Hagibis means for each RWC2019 group


Lifestyle

Bestselling novelist Louise Doughty shares the books that have inspired her and what’s on her list to read.Writer Louise Doughty on the books that have shaped her life

Dear Parents — How would you like me to discipline your child? Would you in fact like me to discipline them at all? There are so many mixed messages out there, I could do with your help.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: How would you like me to discipline your child?

Many of us would like to write about a family member but have no idea how to go about it, which is why Gareth St John Thomas’ book will be such a helpful aid, says Ailin QuinlanKeep it in the family: How best to interview a relative

Question: I think I have met a man who could be ‘the one’. The only problem is that he has a really hairy back, and for me that is something of a deal breaker. Can I suggest that he has it waxed? Or is that offensive?Sex file: His hairy back is a turnoff

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 09, 2019

  • 9
  • 10
  • 21
  • 27
  • 31
  • 35
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »