Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off to be played behind closed doors

The Republic of Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off away to Slovakia will be played behind closed doors.

The Slovakian government issued a directive that the March 26 game at Tehelné pole, Bratislava, should have no crowd present as part of their measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Slovakian FA (SFZ) informed the FAI of the decision today.

A statement on the SFZ’s official website said: “At a meeting of the SFZ executive committee held today at the SFZ headquarters in Bratislava, it was decided about the fate of the relegation match for the European Championship against Ireland.

“On the basis of measures taken by the state authorities in connection with the spread of coronavirus, but also communication with the European Football Union UEFA and the Irish side, the play-off of Slovakia-Ireland has been approved without spectators.”

The FAI said: “All fans who purchased tickets for the game in Bratislava will be refunded. For supporters with queries regarding refunds, please contact customer-relations@fai.ie.”

The Slovakian government had already introduced a 14-day ban on all sporting events in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, although it was due to expire two days before the scheduled match.

The Bosnia and Herzegovina Football Federation has also suspended ticket sales for the other Path B play-off semi-final match with Northern Ireland.

Ticket sales were due to start on Wednesday for the March 26 encounter but have been postponed for the time being due to coronavirus fears.

“In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and in accordance with the recommendations of the relevant institutions, the ticket sale is postponed for several days,” a statement from Bosnia and Herzegovina Football Federation read.

“A new ticket sale date will be announced later.”

The winners of that game are due to face the Republic of Ireland or Slovakia in a play-off final on March 31.