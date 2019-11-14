Player ratings from Ireland's victory over New Zealand

Paul Dowling picks out the top performers from the Republic of Ireland's 3-1 friendly win over New Zealand.

Kieran O’Hara 7. On his full debut, the on-loan Burton Albion goalkeeper had very little to do in the first period bar pick the ball out of his net for Callum McCowatt’s goal. However, he made an excellent save off Thomas’s deflected shot just after the interval. In a role reversal from the Bulgaria game, replaced on 65 minutes by Mark Travers.

Lee O’Connor 7. A solid debut for the former Manchester United player now at Celtic. As expected, the 19-year-old looked nervous. Passed the ball well. His pinpoint cross brought about Callum Robinson’s goal but will still have to work hard to get in ahead of Seamus Coleman of Matt Doherty at right-back.

Lee O’Connor in action against Liberto Cacage, Elijah Just, and Joe Bell of New Zealand. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Ciaran Clark 7. As one of the senior members in the starting 11, the Newcastle United defender kept tabs on Chris Wood who didn’t get a sniff towards goal. A strong performance that will remind Mick McCarthy of his worth.

Kevin Long 7. A strong display at the heart of the Irish defence. A superb long through ball to set Maguire up for a first-half chance. Along with Clark, the Cork native shut-out his Burnley team-mate Wood.

Derrick Williams 7. Afforded lots of space along the left channel to provide an attacking outlet. Didn’t take an early chance that fell to him but rose brilliantly to register his first international goal when heading in Brady’s corner. Replaced by Callum O’Dowda 11 minutes into the second period.

Derrick Williams celebrates after scoring his side's first goal with teammates Troy Parrott, left, and Kevin Long. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Josh Cullen 7. Like Glenn Whelan, did the unseen work in the middle of the park. His passing was precise with a decent range. The Charlton player was neat and tidy in possession.

Alan Browne 6. Was the least effective of the Irish midfielders. Although nothing spectacular, he was solid but will need to up his game to make his mark at this level.

Robbie Brady 7. After a lack of recent game time, handed the captain’s armband. Caught out positionally for the All White’s goal but his corner delivery brought Williams’ equaliser. Getting 90 minutes under his belt with help the Burnley man.

Jack Byrne 7. Apart from the hype about Troy Parrott, a lot of the focus was on the Shamrock Rovers playmaker. Crowned PFAI player of the year last weekend, Byrne started brightly on his full international debut but couldn’t put his own stamp on the game.

Seanie Maguire 8. Ireland’s best player on show. Failed to make the most of two first half opportunities, thwarted by Marinovic before heading wide of the target. But at the third time of asking, the former Cork City man blasted to the roof of the net with a stunning 22-yarder to register his Irish goal.

Sean Maguire scores the second goal. Photo: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Troy Parrott 7. There was much hype about the 17-year-old Spurs striker who became the third youngest player to ever wear the green jersey. Had an early shout for a penalty turned down but did well to set up Maguire to make it 2-1. The Dubliner didn’t take his big chance just before the hour mark when thwarted by Marinovic.

Troy Parrott in action against Michael Boxall of New Zealand. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile SUBS: Callum O’Dowda 6 (for Williams 56). Brought on at left-back. Did what was required in defensive duties.

Alan Judge 6 (for Byrne 63). Failed to make an impact when brought on just after the hour mark. Only got involved in the latter stages of the match.

Callum Robinson 7 (for Parrott 63). Confidence flowed for the Sheffield United striker after coming off the bench to score his first Ireland goal.

Mark Travers 6 (for O’Hara 65). The Bournemouth custodian virtually had nothing to do when taking over between the posts but then saved superbly to deny Elliott Collier late on.

Conor Hourihane 6 (for Brown 66). Got a quarter of the game but could start against Denmark on Monday.

James Collins 6 (for Maguire 73). With just 17 minutes on the pitch, couldn’t produce his scoring display, like the Luton front man did against Bulgaria, when missing a late chance.

NEW ZEALAND: Stefan Marinovic; Storm Roux (Tim Payne (90 + 2), Winston Reid (Bill Tuiloma half time), Michael Boxall (Tommy Smith 74), Liberato Cacace; Sarpreet Singh, Joe Bell, Ryan Thomas (Michael McGlinchey 74), Callum McCowatt (Elliott Collier 85); Chris Wood (Andre De Jong 76), Elijah Just

REFEREE: Robert Jenkins (Wales).